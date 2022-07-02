American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $94.74. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $104.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 15.34%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.66%.

AEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.98.

In related news, CFO Julia A. Sloat sold 1,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total value of $180,570.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,330.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,412,657 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

