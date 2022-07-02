AMEPAY Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 1st. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AMEPAY has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.88 or 0.01951949 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00149563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00085889 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002340 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016021 BTC.

AMEPAY Coin Profile

AMEPAY was first traded on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

Buying and Selling AMEPAY

