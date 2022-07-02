Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Major Shareholder Acquires $445,500.00 in Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $445,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,967,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,171,004.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 6,774 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $64,353.00.

On Friday, June 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 25,851 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,584.50.

On Tuesday, May 17th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 10,944 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $120,384.00.

On Wednesday, May 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 35,841 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, for a total transaction of $349,449.75.

On Monday, May 9th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 40,000 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00.

On Friday, April 29th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 50,506 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $568,192.50.

On Wednesday, April 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 1,966 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.40 per share, for a total transaction of $22,412.40.

On Monday, April 25th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 18,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.37 per share, for a total transaction of $210,345.00.

On Friday, April 22nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 25,315 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $291,122.50.

On Tuesday, April 19th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,357 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $153,471.93.

ALTG traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.09. The stock had a trading volume of 69,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,783. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.01 million, a P/E ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.26. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $17.38.

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.70 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.22%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 162,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 97,316 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 340,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 14,091 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alta Equipment Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Alta Equipment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

