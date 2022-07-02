Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,184. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.43.

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.32). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $460.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alliance Resource Partners will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

