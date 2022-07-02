Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday.
Separately, Noble Financial assumed coverage on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.
NASDAQ ARLP traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,184. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,055 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 57,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 22.79% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.
