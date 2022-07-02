Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) Trading Down 2.9%

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 437,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 885,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.82.

About Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. It also provides flavored bottled alkaline water in various flavors, including raspberry, watermelon, lemon, lemon lime, peach mango, blood orange, and cucumber mint. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 brand.

