Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.09

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, July 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0854 per share on Friday, July 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of ANCTF stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.02. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of $35.26 and a one year high of $46.45.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$58.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners.

