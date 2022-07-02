Algorand Achieves Market Cap of $2.13 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001598 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion and $94.68 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00085066 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00017345 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00262309 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00047491 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00009266 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,298,539,888 coins and its circulating supply is 6,904,700,941 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

