Alchemy Pay (ACH) Market Cap Achieves $57.34 Million

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 1st. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $57.34 million and approximately $13.43 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Alchemy Pay has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Alchemy Pay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00272587 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00078930 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00067407 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003600 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000057 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 176% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 13th, 2018. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,710,928,000 coins. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is medium.com/@alchemyGPS . Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @AchieveCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemy Pay’s official website is www.alchemytech.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions. “

Alchemy Pay Coin Trading

