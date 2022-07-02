Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $80.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $80.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Albany International has a 12-month low of $74.17 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.29.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $244.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.57 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 12.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albany International during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

