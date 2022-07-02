Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $12.12

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 48314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACDVF. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Air Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,723.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.07.

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Air Canada had a negative return on equity of 828.99% and a negative net margin of 39.95%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Canada will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

