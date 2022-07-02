AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) vs. Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Financial Survey

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Federal Realty Investment Trust and AGNC Investment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal Realty Investment Trust 0 5 6 1 2.67 AGNC Investment 0 4 3 0 2.43

Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $129.75, suggesting a potential upside of 33.00%. AGNC Investment has a consensus target price of $13.44, suggesting a potential upside of 17.11%. Given Federal Realty Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Federal Realty Investment Trust is more favorable than AGNC Investment.

Profitability

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and AGNC Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal Realty Investment Trust 26.80% 10.76% 3.47% AGNC Investment -72.72% 18.40% 2.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Federal Realty Investment Trust and AGNC Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal Realty Investment Trust $951.22 million 8.15 $261.50 million $3.28 29.74 AGNC Investment $1.29 billion 4.67 $749.00 million ($1.87) -6.14

AGNC Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Federal Realty Investment Trust. AGNC Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Realty Investment Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Federal Realty Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $4.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. AGNC Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.5%. Federal Realty Investment Trust pays out 130.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. AGNC Investment pays out -77.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Federal Realty Investment Trust has increased its dividend for 54 consecutive years. AGNC Investment is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.1% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.5% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal Realty Investment Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of AGNC Investment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Federal Realty Investment Trust has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AGNC Investment has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Federal Realty Investment Trust beats AGNC Investment on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, D.C. to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply. Its expertise includes creating urban, mixed-use neighborhoods like Santana Row in San Jose, California, Pike & Rose in North Bethesda, Maryland and Assembly Row in Somerville, Massachusetts. These unique and vibrant environments that combine shopping, dining, living and working provide a destination experience valued by their respective communities. Federal Realty's 106 properties include approximately 3,100 tenants, in 25 million square feet, and approximately 3,200 residential units. Federal Realty has increased its quarterly dividends to its shareholders for 54 consecutive years, the longest record in the REIT industry. Federal Realty is an S&P 500 index member and its shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbol FRT. For additional information about Federal Realty and its properties, visit www.federalrealty.com.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs). Its agency securities include agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Agency RMBS) and to-be-announced forward contracts (TBAs). Its Non-Agency Securities include credit risk transfer securities (CRT), non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (Non-Agency RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

