Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Up 5.4%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.14. 1,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 88,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.
Several research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.
The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03.
In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,848 shares of company stock valued at $73,067. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Agilysys by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,209,000 after buying an additional 29,936 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Agilysys Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGYS)
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
