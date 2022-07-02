Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Up 5.4%

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.14 and last traded at $47.14. 1,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 88,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.72.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AGYS shares. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Agilysys to $58.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Agilysys from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Agilysys from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilysys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.03.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $46.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Laveti Sridhar sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total value of $26,357.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,184. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,848 shares of company stock valued at $73,067. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,975 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,939,000 after buying an additional 50,734 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,780,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,009,000 after acquiring an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,658,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,131,000 after acquiring an additional 20,735 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 800,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,612,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Agilysys by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 732,418 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,209,000 after buying an additional 29,936 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

