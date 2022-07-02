Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.78.

Shares of AERI stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $406.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

