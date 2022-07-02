Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $20.78.
Shares of AERI stock opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $17.21. The stock has a market cap of $406.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.42.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
