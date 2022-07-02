AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF) Short Interest Down 33.1% in June

AEON Mall Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMLLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 458,300 shares, a drop of 33.1% from the May 31st total of 684,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

AMLLF stock opened at 14.41 on Friday. AEON Mall has a one year low of 13.88 and a one year high of 15.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 14.41.

Get AEON Mall alerts:

AEON Mall Company Profile (Get Rating)

AEON Mall Co, Ltd. develops, leases, operates, and manages shopping malls in Japan, China, and ASEAN countries. As of February 28, 2021, it operated 196 shopping malls. The company was incorporated in 1911 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan. AEON Mall Co, Ltd. is a subsidiary of AEON Co, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AEON Mall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEON Mall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.