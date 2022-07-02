adidas (FRA:ADS) PT Set at €235.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €235.00 ($250.00) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €255.00 ($271.28) price target on adidas in a report on Monday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €350.00 ($372.34) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Warburg Research set a €265.00 ($281.91) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €190.00 ($202.13) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €235.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of adidas in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of ADS stock opened at €167.64 ($178.34) on Tuesday. adidas has a 12 month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 12 month high of €201.01 ($213.84). The business’s 50 day moving average is €178.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €211.03.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

