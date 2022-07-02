Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. 269,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 161,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADILGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

