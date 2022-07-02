Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) fell 10.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.19 and last traded at $1.20. 269,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 161,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.89.

Adial Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ADIL Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.15% of Adial Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

