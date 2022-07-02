Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) Short Interest Up 121.4% in June

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 121.4% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Adams Resources & Energy stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $31.35. 5,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,105. Adams Resources & Energy has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a market capitalization of $136.94 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.45.

Get Adams Resources & Energy alerts:

Adams Resources & Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:AE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.66). Adams Resources & Energy had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $774.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.97 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Adams Resources & Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AE. City State Bank acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adams Resources & Energy by 292.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Adams Resources & Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $280,000. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Adams Resources & Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Adams Resources & Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, terminalling, and storage in various crude oil and natural gas basins in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; Tank truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals, Pressurized Gases, Asphalt and Dry Bulk; and Pipeline Transportation, Terminalling and Storage of Crude Oil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Resources & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.