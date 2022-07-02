Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Price Target Cut to €175.00

Acciona (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from €180.00 ($191.49) to €175.00 ($186.17) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Acciona from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $106.00.

ACXIF opened at $173.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.65. Acciona has a 1 year low of $143.96 and a 1 year high of $216.65.

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

