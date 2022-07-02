Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Short Interest Up 57.1% in June

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 500,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,972,000 after purchasing an additional 190,559 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 111,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 56,108 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,596,000.

Shares of NYSE:ASGI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,269. Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.53.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st.

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

