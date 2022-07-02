AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading Up 3.3%

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.52 and last traded at $10.44. Approximately 47,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,323,706 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.60.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of -0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.48.

AbCellera Biologics ( NASDAQ:ABCL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. AbCellera Biologics had a net margin of 41.87% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $316.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Andrew Booth purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $492,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 138,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,915. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 1,408,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $9,028,279.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,215,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,933,008.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 1,812,928 shares of company stock worth $11,713,485. Insiders own 45.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,051,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,296 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 209.2% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,048,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,131,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,062 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 997.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,189,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 385.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,617,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.58% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.