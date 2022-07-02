AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF) Short Interest Up 64.1% in June

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKUFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,369,500 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the May 31st total of 834,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13,695.0 days.

Shares of SKUFF stock remained flat at $$14.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.01. AB SKF has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $26.95.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

