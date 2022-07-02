7,114 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Bought by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA bought a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 2,083.3% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 655 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $40.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.66. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OGE Energy had a net margin of 36.90% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

