5,193 Shares in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Bought by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.6% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after buying an additional 207,336 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 465,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Inter Parfums by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,842,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 156,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 147,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,777,000 after buying an additional 27,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $73.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $108.35.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $250.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPAR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup upgraded Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

