4D Molecular Therapeutics (FDMT) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Comparison

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) is one of 262 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare 4D Molecular Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 4D Molecular Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 4D Molecular Therapeutics Competitors 577 3406 10097 146 2.69

4D Molecular Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 273.56%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 99.75%. Given 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 4D Molecular Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

4D Molecular Therapeutics has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 4D Molecular Therapeutics’ rivals have a beta of 0.77, indicating that their average stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio 4D Molecular Therapeutics $18.04 million -$71.32 million -2.51 4D Molecular Therapeutics Competitors $768.96 million $145.90 million 0.13

4D Molecular Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than 4D Molecular Therapeutics. 4D Molecular Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares 4D Molecular Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 4D Molecular Therapeutics -470.82% -30.09% -27.68% 4D Molecular Therapeutics Competitors -4,502.05% -64.81% -29.96%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.6% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of 4D Molecular Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

4D Molecular Therapeutics beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics (Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease. Its two IND candidates are 4D-150 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and 4D-710 for the treatment of cystic fibrosis lung disease. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has research and collaboration arrangements with uniQure; CRF; Roche; and CFF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

