3,380 Shares in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Purchased by apricus wealth LLC

apricus wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Lincoln National by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on LNC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $77.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.02.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

Lincoln National Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.