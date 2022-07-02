3,360 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Snowflake by 4.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 148,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,591,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Snowflake by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 50,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Snowflake by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $144.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day moving average of $220.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.50 and a beta of 1.86. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.26 and a 1 year high of $405.00.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 45.48% and a negative return on equity of 12.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares in the company, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James started coverage on Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Snowflake from $218.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.26.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

