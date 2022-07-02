2,410 Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Purchased by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 2,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 38,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Valero Energy by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 16,871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 40.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 96,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,787,000 after purchasing an additional 27,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at $1,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO opened at $107.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.18. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.33%.

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.46.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

