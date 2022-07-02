19,524 Shares in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Bought by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,524 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,735,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,048,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,398,935,000 after purchasing an additional 360,161 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ResMed by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,523,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,699,351,000 after acquiring an additional 255,361 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $293,743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 793,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,651,000 after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in ResMed by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 750,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,579,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $215.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.22. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.40 and a 52-week high of $301.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.45.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.29, for a total transaction of $1,866,320.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,006,755.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.00, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,269,438. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,615 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,508 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

