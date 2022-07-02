140,591 Shares in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 140,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,825,000. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF comprises 1.4% of Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Empowered Funds LLC owned 3.60% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IAK. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $653,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Wealth Management Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of IAK stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.97 and its 200-day moving average is $86.23. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $74.36 and a 1 year high of $93.64.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.