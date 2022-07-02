0xBitcoin Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $66,688.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,274.32 or 0.99922090 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00009303 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a coin. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 9,706,750 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.