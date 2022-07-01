Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 51,978 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 411,895 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 51,978 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.37% of Tractor Supply worth $96,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,982,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,188,793,000 after purchasing an additional 170,276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,159,527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,039,000 after acquiring an additional 58,409 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,775,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,695,000 after acquiring an additional 128,590 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,746,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,747,000 after acquiring an additional 91,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $263,044,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $194.12. The stock had a trading volume of 7,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,268. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.04. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.05.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.20%.

In other news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.63.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

