Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 27,607 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,607 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $55,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.7% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Access Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 8.6% during the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $5.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.38. 115,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,193,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.88. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.10 and a 1 year high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.63%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.58.

In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

