Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 162,829 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,829 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.18% of Centene worth $86,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at about $470,456,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Centene by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,851,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,860,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717,875 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Centene by 8,192.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,640,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,635 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,798,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,740 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Centene by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,838,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,241,000 after buying an additional 1,317,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.62. 21,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,907,608. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $59.67 and a twelve month high of $89.92.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Centene had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Centene from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.44.

In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 6,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.94 per share, with a total value of $507,493.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total transaction of $264,033.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,981,172.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,740 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Company Profile (Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.