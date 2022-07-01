Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 52,855 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 213,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,855 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $45,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $249.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.65.

Shares of UPS stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.43. 43,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,421,659. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.34 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $160.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

