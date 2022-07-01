Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 330,754 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 83.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 727,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,754 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $41,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 764 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,426 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,558 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCI. Desjardins lifted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Rogers Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

NYSE RCI traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $48.21. 1,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.44. The company has a market cap of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.19 and a 12 month high of $64.55.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. Rogers Communications’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.71%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

