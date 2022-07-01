Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 104,909 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 281,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,909 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.53% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $90,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,284,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $360,483,000 after purchasing an additional 297,272 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 893,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,602,000 after purchasing an additional 225,021 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 63.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 811,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,980,000 after purchasing an additional 316,001 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 754,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 725,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total value of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.58, for a total transaction of $573,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,794,177.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,261 shares of company stock valued at $5,617,276 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SEDG traded up $3.73 on Friday, hitting $277.41. 6,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,416. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.86 and a 52 week high of $389.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.69 and a 200-day moving average of $275.27.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.70 million. As a group, analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. B. Riley upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $297.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

