Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 460,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,561 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $78,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MMC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.90.

Shares of NYSE MMC traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $155.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,792. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.85 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.73 and a 200-day moving average of $160.11.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

