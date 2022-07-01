Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Position in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 98,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $48,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 65,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,430,000 after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevance Health by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

ELV stock traded down $7.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $475.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,094. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $490.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $473.41. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $355.43 and a 1-year high of $533.68. The stock has a market cap of $114.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.81 by $0.44. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.28 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total transaction of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total value of $208,798.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELV shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $596.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $477.00 to $541.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $586.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $607.00 to $533.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.05.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

