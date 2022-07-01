Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 120,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $75,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Broadcom by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.55, for a total value of $299,665.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AVGO traded down $12.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $473.55. The company had a trading volume of 45,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,595. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $550.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $584.72. The stock has a market cap of $191.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.04. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $455.71 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 81.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Broadcom from $723.00 to $703.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $683.17.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

