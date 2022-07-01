Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $94.93 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 228,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,543 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Deere & Company worth $94,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,618,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 12,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,573,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.06.

NYSE:DE traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $298.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $373.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $294.29 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

