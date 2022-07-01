Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $51.92 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intuit were worth $51,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,040 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 283.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,143 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,369 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

INTU traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $385.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,872. The company has a market capitalization of $108.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.65, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $394.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $479.83. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $339.36 and a 52 week high of $716.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.84%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.56.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at $788,157.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

