Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $255.96 Million Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,403,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,043 shares during the quarter. Logitech International makes up approximately 1.3% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $255,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOGI. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000.

In other Logitech International news, Director Patrick Aebischer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total transaction of $613,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,674.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LOGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Logitech International from CHF 92 to CHF 84 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Logitech International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

Shares of Logitech International stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.67. 4,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,041. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.92. Logitech International S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 29.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

