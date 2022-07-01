Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $108.40 Million Stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 305,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises about 0.5% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $108,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of URI. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in United Rentals by 92.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 15.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 49,463 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,357,000 after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the fourth quarter valued at about $373,000. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on URI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,575 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $2,094,663.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,495,254.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shiv Singh bought 173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.65 per share, with a total value of $49,936.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,529.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $241.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $312.45. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.29%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 29.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Rentals (Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.