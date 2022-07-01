Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Equinix worth $38,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Equinix by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 73,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 112.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Equinix by 110.3% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total transaction of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $676.00, for a total transaction of $51,376.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,126 shares of company stock valued at $742,362. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Equinix in a research note on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.60.

EQIX traded up $11.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $668.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,806. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $606.12 and a 52-week high of $885.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $673.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $717.70. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 228.78%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

