Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 9,143 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 257,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Waste Management worth $40,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WM. StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.00.

Shares of WM traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.10. The company had a trading volume of 16,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.94. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The company has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.80.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.27%.

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

