Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,833 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $39,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.74. 149,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,423,580. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $64.21. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.