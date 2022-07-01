Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 243,418 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $53,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,121,178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,257,000 after purchasing an additional 57,229 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $500,283,000 after buying an additional 71,109 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,241,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $290,114,000 after buying an additional 21,735 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,192,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,676,000 after buying an additional 67,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,091,953 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $255,266,000 after buying an additional 119,892 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.40.

Albemarle stock traded down $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $203.43. 14,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,278. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

