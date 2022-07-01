Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 25,268 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,812 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,268 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $74,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 10,638 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,852,000 after buying an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,442 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,112 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $7,000,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,727 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.04.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $2.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $249.46. 25,335 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,168,725. The company has a market cap of $184.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.41. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 131.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.