Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications makes up about 1.2% of Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $13,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $155.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.42.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.04, for a total value of $750,668.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.38, for a total value of $244,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,860 shares of company stock worth $6,080,506. 11.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $107.97 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48. The company has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.82 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

