Zero (ZER) Hits Market Cap of $171,305.12

Zero (ZER) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 1st. Zero has a market cap of $171,305.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zero has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00275684 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00078220 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00067173 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005312 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 11,598,080 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

